Winter residential camp to prepare students for competitive exams
To prepare class 11 students of School of Eminence (SOE) for competitive examinations, a nine-day winter residential camp has been organised. Punjab school education minister Harjot Singh Bains said that this camp has been organised at the SOE in Amritsar in which 600 students from various Schools of Eminence are participating and they will be taught 360 strategies for competitive exams. He said that the government has organised a free guiding and counselling workshop for the preparation of competitive examinations for the first time in the history of Punjab.
