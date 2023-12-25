close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Winter residential camp to prepare students for competitive exams

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 25, 2023 07:40 AM IST

To prepare class 11 students of School of Eminence (SOE) for competitive examinations, a nine-day winter residential camp has been organised. Punjab school education minister Harjot Singh Bains said that this camp has been organised at the SOE in Amritsar in which 600 students from various Schools of Eminence are participating and they will be taught 360 strategies for competitive exams. He said that the government has organised a free guiding and counselling workshop for the preparation of competitive examinations for the first time in the history of Punjab.

Punjab has disbursed 2,000-cr under AIF scheme: Jauramajra

Chandigarh Punjab has emerged as a frontrunner in implementing the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) Scheme by sanctioning a maximum number of projects in the country, horticulture minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra said on Sunday. The minister said the state reached a significant milestone by disbursing 2,000 crore of AIF term loans benefiting 7,646 projects. Out of the 8,298 projects sanctioned to date, 92% (i.e. 7646 projects) have received term loans, marking a high disbursal rate along with Madhya Pradesh, the minister said. He apprised that the leading districts in terms of disbursed amounts include Patiala ( 250.3 cr), Ludhiana ( 206.23 cr), Sangrur ( 201.97 cr), Bathinda ( 182.33 cr) and Ferozepur ( 159.59 cr).

