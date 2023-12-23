Winter vacation in Haryana schools from January 1 to 15

The Haryana Government on Saturday announced winter vacation for all government and private schools from January 1 to 15. Children going to school on a chilly Friday morning. The Haryana Government on Saturday announced winter vacation for all government and private schools from January 1 to 15 as the cold wave is expected to intensify in the next few days. (HT Photo)

The decision comes in view of the cold wave expected in the state in the next few days.

The schools will open on January 16, 2024, according to the circular issued by the state administration.

The information was shared by the Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s office on social media.

“In view of the increasing cold, the Haryana government has announced winter vacation in all government and private schools of the state from January 1 to January 15, 2024. During this period, all schools will remain closed,” an official circular issued by the state administration stated.

The government asked all district education officers, district elementary education officers and principals to adhere to its guidelines.

On Friday, the minimum temperatures were recorded in the range of 4-8°C over most parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD has predicted a rise of about 2°C in minimum temperatures during the next 24 hours. Dense fog is likely in the morning in isolated pockets of Haryana on December 24 and 25.