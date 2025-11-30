Witerati | ‘Veeru’, voyeurs & vivaadon ki baaraat

Whether it’s the paparazzi that was responsible for the rush-rush, hush-hush last rites of actor Dharmendra shall remain a matter of debate. The passing of actor Dharmendra saw tamasha tv at its trivialising and tantalising best. (PTI)

Theories are afloat that it was perhaps irked by the intrusiveness of the paps and to stump them that son Sunny paaji and family may have chosen a hasty and hush funeral.

Which again, for the umpteenth time, puts the scanner on the role of the paparazzi in times of grief and loss.

But paps being paps, they found other ways to sniff and squiggle their nose for news. While the channels will go to any lengths to outsmart rivals and notch up TRPs, what the actor’s passing has also done is throw spotlight on the myth of blended families.

Barely months after the myth of blended families was busted in the Sunjay Kapur-Priya Sachdev-Karisma Kapoor case, that once again the fragility, friction and fissures of supposed blended families have started to come to the fore also in case of the Deol clan.

Conflicting stories did the rounds that Hema Malini was not part of the prayer held by the Deol family and thus two separate prayer meets were held for the departed actor. Unfortunate that in a moment of somebody”s grief, all that tamasha channels were scouting for was grist to keep the rumour mills going.

In all this busting of the blended family myth, thankfully, one B-town family stands out as a shining example. The Salim-Salman Khan family. That is one blended family where Biwi No 1 and Biwi No 2 have apparently coexisted under the same roof.

It could be attributed to a large extent to the faith from which the Khans hail.

Barely had footage of prayer meets for the late actor started streaming in that a new news peg saw ‘breaking news’ blokes shrieking in.

They had dug up a new angle for drumming up TRPs. The Will.

Tamasha tv started tossing theories and counter-theories about the contents of the Will, like a cricket ball in an IPL tournament. Barely months after Sunjay Kapur’s fortune feud and supposed Will became the talk of the town, there are already conjectures and conflicting stories about the stakeholders in Dharmendra’s fortune and farmhouse. Biwi No 1 vs Biwi No 2.

It’s sad that the bereaved families have barely had time to grieve and they find themselves the subjects of such sensationalising by the paparazzi and tamasha tv.

On the other end of the spectrum were the commoners who went all out to pour meaningful tributes for the actor.

At times of the passing of celebrities and beloved actors, there become conspicuous in Cyberia certain species.

Obit writers --- This is the tribe that pours out the sense of loss through the pen. Their obits may read like masterpieces or mere Wikipedia entries, depending on their mastery, or lack of it, over the pen.

Selfie collecters --- This tribe is prompt in digging out their snapshots with a departed actor or celebrity.

Tweeple are thus treated to a feel of how much they do ‘Reel’ under shock.

Words worth wizards --- This is the species that rummages out ancient pieces they had penned to mark a milestone or meeting with a departed celebrity.

Tweeple are thus served nostalgia in the form of archival overdose, for letter or for verse.

The curious case of the ‘Prose and Kauns’ of passings.

