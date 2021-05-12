With 65 fatalities, J&K grimmest day so far

Jammu and Kashmir clocked a record 65 fatalities on Tuesday, pushing the UT’s toll to 2,847, making it the grimmest day so far. J&K also witnessed 4,352 fresh infections, taking the total cases to 2,24,898.

The number of active cases has crossed 50,000 to reach 50,701, officials said. Most of these cases have been detected after February 9 when the UT had the lowest active case tally of 593.

So far, 565 people have succumbed to the disease this month, making it the highest monthly death toll since the pandemic began in March 2020. In September,when the first wave had peaked, as many as 478 persons had lost their lives to the virus.

Of the 65 deaths reported in the UT, 41 were reported in Jammu division and 24 in Kashmir. Of the new cases, 2,644 are from Kashmir while 1,708 are from Jammu, besides 84 were travellers.

“Covid-appropriate behaviour, exercise, healthy and hygienic diet are multiple lines of defence against the infection, said medical superintendent, Mother and Childcare Hospital Gandhi Nagar, Dr Arun Sharma.

“It is not limited to wearing a face mask in public and frequent hand-washing, it also includes sanitisation of objects one comes in contact with and social distancing while in publics space,” he said.

Officials said with 846 cases, Srinagar had the highest number of new infections, followed by 602 in Jammu district, 361 in Baramulla, 322 in Budgam, 282 in Pulwama and 251 in Kathua.

Dr Sharma further said that the first line of defence against Covid-19 is intake of nutritious diet which must include all essential nutrients, namely carbohydrates, proteins, vitamins and minerals. He suggested that people should take fiber rich food, brown bread, oats, cereals and sprouts as part of a healthy diet.

“One must also drink one litre water per 20 kg body weight, that is to say 3 litres of water for a healthy 60kg person’, he advised. Physical exercise for half an hour daily or walking 15,000 steps must be done to maintain a healthy body with good immune system,” advised Dr Arun Sharma. Around 3,537 patients have recovered of the disease, including 2,262 from Kashmir and 1275 from Jammu.

As many as 1,71,350 people have recovered so far, taking the recovery rate to 76.19 % against 98% in the first fortnight of February. The officials said that 41,353 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours taking overall tests to 7.73 million.

Srinagar and Jammu districts have together contributed for about 95,000 cases and 1,344 deaths. Jammu district has taken over as the one with highest number of 714 fatalities followed by Srinagar with 630 deaths.