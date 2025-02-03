Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

With 84% deficit, HP’s January rain ninth lowest in 124 years

ByDar Ovais, Dharamshala
Feb 03, 2025 05:10 AM IST

Lahaul-Spiti received the highest precipitation (23.3 mm). Una and Hamirpur districts recorded the highest rainfall departure with a 95% deficit compared to normal.

Himachal Pradesh recorded an 84% rainfall deficit in January as it received only 13.3 mm of actual rainfall against a normal of 85.3 mm, marking the ninth lowest January rainfall since 1901. The lowest January rainfall on record was in 1966, with just 0.3 mm.

Snow-covered houses in Handwara of Kupwara as the upper reaches of north Kashmir receive snowfall on Sunday. (ANI)
Snow-covered houses in Handwara of Kupwara as the upper reaches of north Kashmir receive snowfall on Sunday. (ANI)

Notably, all districts in Himachal Pradesh experienced a significant precipitation deficit in January this year. While Lahaul-Spiti received the highest precipitation (23.3 mm), Una and Hamirpur districts recorded the highest rainfall departure with a 95% deficit compared to normal.

Kangra and Bilaspur districts recorded a deficit of 94% each while Kinnaur and Solan saw 93% each, followed by 88% deficit in Chamba, 85% in Mandi and 82% in Shimla district.

Earlier, the state had received 41% deficient rainfall in the post-monsoon season from October to December, the 41st lowest rainfall (49.1 mm) since 1901. According to the IMD data, the state had received 49.1 mm rainfall against a normal of 82.9 mm during this period. The highest rainfall for this period was recorded at 429.4 mm in 1955.

In December, the state received excess precipitation of 27%, recording 48.2mm rainfall against a normal of 38.1 mm. Himachal has received 44th highest December rainfall since 1901. The highest December rainfall was recorded at 176 mm in 1929.

In November, Himachal received 99% deficient precipitation. The IMD data stated the state saw 0.2 mm rainfall against a normal of 19.7 mm. In October, the deficiency stood at 97% as the rainfall the state saw was just 0.7 mm against a normal of 25.1 mm in October.

Weather outlook

After light precipitation in parts of Himachal Pradesh, India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla office has predicted light precipitation at isolated places in the state on Monday. The weather office has also predicted light to moderate precipitation in many places on February 4 and at a few places on February 5. Light precipitation is also predicted on February 8.

During the last 24 hours, light rainfall was observed at isolated places in the state with no large change in minimum temperatures for many stations. However, it fell by 2-4 degrees at isolated places during this period. The lowest minimum temperature was recorded in Kukumseri at -9.9 degrees.

The maximum temperatures fell by 2-4 degrees at many stations during the last 24 hours and it was above normal to appreciably above normal by 2-4 degrees at most of the stations.

While 2 mm rainfall was recorded each in Palampur and Chamba, 0.1 mm rainfall was recorded in Sundernagar followed by trace rainfall in Manali and Shimla. Also, shallow fog was observed in Mandi.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On