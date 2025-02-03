With 84% deficit, HP’s January rain ninth lowest in 124 years

Himachal Pradesh recorded an 84% rainfall deficit in January as it received only 13.3 mm of actual rainfall against a normal of 85.3 mm, marking the ninth lowest January rainfall since 1901. The lowest January rainfall on record was in 1966, with just 0.3 mm. Snow-covered houses in Handwara of Kupwara as the upper reaches of north Kashmir receive snowfall on Sunday. (ANI)

Notably, all districts in Himachal Pradesh experienced a significant precipitation deficit in January this year. While Lahaul-Spiti received the highest precipitation (23.3 mm), Una and Hamirpur districts recorded the highest rainfall departure with a 95% deficit compared to normal.

Kangra and Bilaspur districts recorded a deficit of 94% each while Kinnaur and Solan saw 93% each, followed by 88% deficit in Chamba, 85% in Mandi and 82% in Shimla district.

Earlier, the state had received 41% deficient rainfall in the post-monsoon season from October to December, the 41st lowest rainfall (49.1 mm) since 1901. According to the IMD data, the state had received 49.1 mm rainfall against a normal of 82.9 mm during this period. The highest rainfall for this period was recorded at 429.4 mm in 1955.

In December, the state received excess precipitation of 27%, recording 48.2mm rainfall against a normal of 38.1 mm. Himachal has received 44th highest December rainfall since 1901. The highest December rainfall was recorded at 176 mm in 1929.

In November, Himachal received 99% deficient precipitation. The IMD data stated the state saw 0.2 mm rainfall against a normal of 19.7 mm. In October, the deficiency stood at 97% as the rainfall the state saw was just 0.7 mm against a normal of 25.1 mm in October.

Weather outlook

After light precipitation in parts of Himachal Pradesh, India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla office has predicted light precipitation at isolated places in the state on Monday. The weather office has also predicted light to moderate precipitation in many places on February 4 and at a few places on February 5. Light precipitation is also predicted on February 8.

During the last 24 hours, light rainfall was observed at isolated places in the state with no large change in minimum temperatures for many stations. However, it fell by 2-4 degrees at isolated places during this period. The lowest minimum temperature was recorded in Kukumseri at -9.9 degrees.

The maximum temperatures fell by 2-4 degrees at many stations during the last 24 hours and it was above normal to appreciably above normal by 2-4 degrees at most of the stations.

While 2 mm rainfall was recorded each in Palampur and Chamba, 0.1 mm rainfall was recorded in Sundernagar followed by trace rainfall in Manali and Shimla. Also, shallow fog was observed in Mandi.