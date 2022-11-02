With 88 fresh cases, farm fire count crosses 2,000-mark in Haryana

The number of farm fires in Haryana has crossed the 2,000 mark with the state reporting 88 fresh stubble-burning cases on Wednesday further deteriorating the air quality of most of the cities of the state.

Amid the surge in the incidents of farm fires, the air quality index of two industrial cities of the state Faridabad and Bahaduragh reached 400 level. According to the CPCB, AQI between 0 and 50 is considered as good, 51 and 100 as satisfactory, 101 and 200 as moderate, 201 and 300 as poor, 301 and 400 as very poor, and above 400 is severe.

As per the air quality bulletin of the Central Pollution Control Board, the AQI of Faridabad and Bahadurgarh was recorded at 403 and 400, respectively.

While the Air Quality of nine other cities of Manesar 393, Gurugram 390, Sonepat 350, Kaithal 350, Panipat 338, Charkhi Dadri 315, and Bhiwani 308 was categorised “very poor”, with the air quality of these cities was measured above 300.

Similarly, the air quality of eight other cities, Rohtak (283), Hisar (279), Jind (276), Ballagbarh (273), Karnal (265), Fatehabad (254), Ambala (228), and Kurukshetra (228) was flashed as “poor”.

Meanwhile, 88 active fire locations were detected by the Haryana Space Applications Centre (HARSAC) with the highest 35 cases being reported in Fatehabad, 16 in Jind, 15 in Kaithal, eight in Ambala, four in Sirsa, three in Karnal, two each in Palwal and Kurukshetra and one each in Hisar, Panipat and Yamunanagar.

Meanwhile, 88 active fire locations were detected in the state on Tuesday, taking the total number of incidents to 2,083, from September 25 to November 1, as per the Haryana Space Applications Centre.

So far, the highest incidents of stubble burning have been reported in Kaithal district (538). It is followed by Fatehabad (337), Kurukshetra (286), Karnal (252), Jind (211), Ambala (175), Yamunanagar (116), Sirsa (56), Hisar (35), Panipat (29), and Palwal (31) Sonipat (15). The number of farm fires has reached 2,083 against 3,038 cases reported in the state last year.

However, not a single case of stubble burning has been reported from Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Gurugram, Mahendergarh, Nuh, Rohtak, and Panchkula.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON