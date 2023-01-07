Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / With Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress trying to prove Rahul has grown up: Vij

With Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress trying to prove Rahul has grown up: Vij

The Bharat Jodo Yatra that started its second phase in Haryana on Thursday entered its 113th day; it is expected to enter Ambala, the home district of Haryana home minister Anil Vij on January 9

Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Saturday took a dig at the grand old party and said that the party was “trying to prove that Rahul has grown up.” (Representational Image/HT File)
With the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra entering Karnal, Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Saturday took a dig at the grand old party and said that the party was “trying to prove that Rahul has grown up.”

In a tweet on Saturday, the minister said, “Using a black-white beard and asking him to walk in a half-sleeved t-shirt in this weather, Congress is trying to prove that Rahul is no longer a kid and has grown up. But using make-up, artistes can be changed in Ramleela, not in real life.”

The yatra that started its second phase in Haryana on Thursday entered its 113th day on Saturday. It is expected to enter Ambala, the home district of Vij on January 9.

