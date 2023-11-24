With Charuni by his side, RLD chief endorses farmers in politics

With farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni by his side, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief and Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh, Jayant Singh (Chaudhary) on Thursday endorsed the idea of farmers joining politics, stating that it would ensure their welfare. With farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni by his side, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief and Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh, Jayant Singh (Chaudhary) on Thursday endorsed the idea of farmers joining politics, stating that it would ensure their welfare. (HT File)

Jayant, the grandson of revolutionary farm activist Chaudhary Charan Singh, was the chief guest at Jan Akrosh rally in Pipli town of Kurukshetra. He was joined by Lok Sabha MP Dharmendra Yadav and other leaders from his party as well as Samajwadi Party (SP).

Several farm leaders and activists affiliated to Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) and other factions from Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and UP were present at the rally.

Speaking to the gathering, Jayant said, “The roots of democracy cannot be strengthened by constructing a new Parliament building. It is when the ruling government listens to farmers, labourers and people from the lower castes that the essence of democracy can be realised.”

While promising support to Charuni, Jayant praised him for taking up the farmers’ fight and even for being jailed while pushing for sunflower MSP last year.

“Chaudhary Charan Singh used to ask why a farmer can’t become the prime minister. He wanted to be on the top post and I don’t think there was anything wrong in having ambitions,” he said.

Speaking before him, Charuni, who is known to have had a bitter experience in politics, asked the audience if he should join politics. To this, the audience responded in the affirmative.

Charuni, while citing examples of Sir Chotu Ram and Chaudhary Charan Singh, said farmers cannot afford to stay apolitical when laws are being made against them.