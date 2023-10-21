In the wake of the upcoming festive season, the traffic police have made a request to the police commissioner for 50 additional traffic personnel in the field to conduct anti-encroachment drives and ensure smooth traffic flow. With festive season around the corner, 50 more traffic personnel sought to man roads in Ludhiana. (HT FILE)

The traffic police are also devising a plan to establish a “no vehicle zone” in Chaura Bazar as a means to regulate the traffic in a better way.

Traffic police officials have identified 77 major black spots across the city, which are prone to accidents. In the past two months, there have been 14 accidents within the police commissionerate’s jurisdiction. Existing traffic police officers are already stationed at these critical points and other intersections across the city to regulate the traffic.

Assistant commissioner of police (traffic) Charanjiv Lamba said, “We currently have approximately 180 traffic police officials deployed throughout the city. We are actively engaged in anti-encroachment initiatives in collaboration with the municipal corporation to regulate traffic and remove encroachments. We recently requested the higher authorities to deploy additional traffic personnel, and approximately 20 personnel were added to the field two days ago. We expect around 30 more to join the traffic wing for about a month in preparation for the festival season.”

Lamba further explained that they have held discussions with various market associations, including Ghumar Mandi, Dandi Swami, Hambran Road, Railway Colony, and others across the city. The aim is to enlist private volunteers to help resolve traffic issues.

In response to the persistent traffic problems in Chaura Bazar, caused by encroachments and steep lanes, plans are underway to temporarily declare the area a “no vehicle zone” for a month to better regulate traffic, he said.

Lamba said with the cooperation of market associations, these problems can be effectively addressed.

Special forces will also be deployed in key markets such as Sarabha Nagar, Ghumar Mandi, Books Market, Saban Bazar, Pavilion Road, Hambran Road, Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, and others to maintain order.

Municipal Corporation commissioner Sandeep Rishi added, “We have conducted meetings with market associations and instructed shop owners not to encroach upon the area. Strict action will be taken against those who violate these directives. Zonal commissioners have been directed to carry out anti-encroachment drives to ensure that traffic problems do not arise during the festival season due to encroachments.”

