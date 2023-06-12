With infiltrations bids dipping, Kashmir’s Hafruda forests breathe afresh

Up until recently, the scenic corridors of the Hafruda forest range, lined with dense kail and pine trees, were trodden only by infiltrators. But with encounters or gunfights subsiding amid concerted efforts, tranquillity is finally back in sight. Falling in the Shamshabari mountain range, Kashmir’s Hafruda forests connects Tanghdar, Keran and Nowgam sectors. (HT Photo)

Falling in the Shamshabari mountain range, the stretch that connects Tanghdar, Keran and Nowgam sectors was often used as a transit point by militants, especially foreigners, to cross the Line of Control (LoC) before moving to Sopore, Bandipora or Srinagar. Now, there are no more hideouts in the forests.

The army’s patrol, however, are keeping a close eye on the forests and receiving inputs about militant presence. Constant searches have not yielded any results and locals are increasingly beginning to believe that inputs were nothing but a hoax.

“The army went deep into the forests and also searched neighbouring villages, but could not find anything. This could have been false information,” a forest department employee said. “Today, the forests are sans trouble. People venture deep inside without any fear. Even the patrol parties never trouble people anymore.”

With numbers of active militants in the Valley falling, officials say the months ahead could be crucial. “This is the time when infiltrators strike. The army units are keeping a close watch on the LoC and adjacent villages. Apart from electronic surveillance, the forces also rely on human inputs. So far things are normal here,” an army officer said.

“The launching pads are still intact and that’s the reason the soldiers are always on alert,” an army officer deployed in north Kashmir said, adding, “This year also there have been attempts of infiltration from across the LoC and many attempts were foiled.”

Notably, two infiltration bids were foiled in North Kashmir last month — in the Uri and Machil sectors. Security forces had also foiled similar bids and killed a militant near LoC in Tangdhar sector of Kupwara district in North Kashmir in March and February.

After the LoC ceasefire in 2021, the infiltration bids have come down in north Kashmir. However, drugs are still being smuggled regularly as per officials.

The months of June, July and August witness the most number of infiltration bids. Even many mountains in northern Kashmir that fall on the traditional infiltration routes are still covered under blankets of snow, officials fear heightened activity once it clears out.

Trekkers’ haven?

Trekkers en-route to the Bangus meadows also often use Hafruda and adjacent forests. “Earlier, people feared coming to the villages close to LoC especially, Hafruda, Hangankote, Phalmarg, Sharkote, Harduna as there were frequent checkpoints. Now, one can witness them stopping over for picnics and lunches,” Mohammad Ashraf of Harduna, a mason, said.

The army also acknowledges the shift being felt across the Valley, with defence spokesman Colonel Emron Masuvi saying, “Infiltration had come down to nearly zero this year.”