With monsoon in sight, radial gates opened at Sukhna Lake

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 25, 2023 12:57 PM IST

Chief engineer said the opening of radial gates at the Sukhna Lake was an annual exercise conducted before monsoons to ensure that the emergency response system is in place ahead of monsoon

As part of preventive preparedness measures ahead of the monsoons, radial gates at the Sukhna Lake were opened on Saturday.

Two radial gates were opened at 10.30 am to release water from Sukhna Lake to check their working ahead of the mosoon season. (HT Photo)
An official statement issued by the UT administration mentioned the step was taken by the engineering department to avoid flooding of the lake in view of the monsoon, likely to arrive in Chandigarh in the next few days.

Two radial gates were opened at 10.30 am to release water from Sukhna Lake to test their working as a preventive measure.

As per the official statement, “​​The duties of the officials has been assigned at regulator end of Sukhna Lake on 24x7 basis to regularly monitor the water level during rainy season, so as to ensure that there is no damage to government property due to flow from the catchment area into Sukhna Lake.”

A control room has also been established to monitor the discharge of lake at the regulator intervals and to co-ordinate with the concerned deputy commissioners of Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula.

Chief engineer CB Ojha said the same was an annual exercise conducted before monsoons to ensure that the emergency response system is in place.

Sunday, June 25, 2023
