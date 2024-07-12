Withdraw order on pensioners’ verification: Tarigami

CPI (M) leader Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami has urged the administration to withdraw its order concerning pensioners to be physically present before the treasury officers for verification. CPI (M) leader Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami has urged the administration to withdraw its order concerning pensioners to be physically present before the treasury officers for verification. (HT File)

The circular issued by the finance department ordered all the pensioners to present themselves before the treasury officers for physical verification.

The retirees drawing pension have been submitting life certificates with their concerned bank branch for the purpose of such verifications. In this digital age, life certificates can be filed online.

A good number of pensioners have been residing outside the Valley for the last so many years and it would prove quite a cumbersome process for them to visit the treasury offices. This will not only alleviate the burden on the elderly and ailing pensioners but also streamline the verification process in alignment with modern digital practices.

Additionally, the treasuries are facing shortage of manpower, and the verification process would further strain them.

Tarigami appealed to the administration to reconsider its order and allow the pensioners to submit life certificates at their concerned bank branches, both online and offline mode for their convenience.