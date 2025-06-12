Woman, aide arrested for robbing in-laws in Khanna

A woman and her aide were arrested for allegedly plotted a theft in her own in-laws’ home. The woman, a resident of Kulahad village in Khanna, drugged the whole family, stealing cash and jewellery from the house. The two accused in police custody in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

According to police officials, Kamaljeet Kaur befriended Dilraj Singh, alias Bholu, a resident of Peer Sohana in Mohali, through Instagram. Dilraj had recently returned to India from Malaysia. What started as an online friendship soon turned into an affair, and the two began planning a future together, including marriage. Kamaljeet allegedly devised a criminal plan to fund their life together—by robbing her own family.

Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Jyoti Yadav stated that Kamaljeet deliberately drugged nearly 15 members of her family late at night on June 3, rendering them unconscious. She then invited her aide into the house, handing over the keys to cupboards and trunks. Dilraj allegedly looted gold and silver jewellery worth lakhs, along with a high-end iPhone, and fled the scene.

The complaint was lodged by Kamaljeet’s father-in-law, Balwinder Singh, at Malaudh police station the same night. Initially, the case was registered against unknown accused. However, the truth soon unraveled with the help of technical surveillance and CCTV footage.

The SSP confirmed that both accused have confessed to their crimes. “The conspiracy was well thought out and clearly premeditated,” she said. “Kamaljeet not only betrayed the trust of her family but also endangered the lives of her relatives by allegedly administering an unknown substance to render them unconscious. This was not a spontaneous act, but a calculated criminal plan.”

During the interrogation, Kamaljeet reportedly admitted she wished to elope and marry Dilraj after the theft. Their plans, however, were thwarted by prompt police action. The stolen items recovered from the accused include 11 gold rings, four pairs of earrings, a gold necklace, a bangle, and several silver ornaments. The stolen iPhone has also been seized.