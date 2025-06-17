Woman, aide held for killing husband in Jind

The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Monday arrested a woman and her brother-in-law for allegedly murdering her husband and dumping his body near the railway tracks in Jaipur village of Jind district, officials said. The victim, identified as 28-year-old Sajid, was a resident of Muzaffarnagar district in Uttar Pradesh. (HT File)

The victim, identified as 28-year-old Sajid, was a resident of Muzaffarnagar district in Uttar Pradesh.

According to Jind GRP station house officer (SHO) Shyam Singh, the body was recovered on June 13 near the railway line in Jaipur village. Sajid’s brother, Gulzar, had filed a missing person report on June 10.

“The body was identified by the clothes he was wearing. During investigation, suspicion fell on Sajid’s wife, Gulfsa, after her mobile location was found active in the area. On questioning, she confessed to the murder and revealed that she was aided by her friend Mohammad Khalid, who is also Sajid’s cousin,” said the SHO.

Gulfsa and Sajid had been married for seven years and have a five-year-old son. Police said Gulfsa developed a relationship with Khalid three years ago while staying at her in-laws’ home in Uttar Pradesh.

“When Sajid discovered the affair, he called Gulfsa to Safidon in Jind, where he worked at a brick kiln. Unable to meet Khalid, she invited him to Safidon from Muzaffarnagar on June 10. On the same day, she lured Sajid to the railway tracks where Khalid was hiding. Together, they attacked Sajid with a knife and stones, killing him. Khalid fled to Uttar Pradesh after the murder while Gulfsa returned to her rented home in Safidon,” said SHO Singh.

Both accused have been arrested and further investigation is underway.