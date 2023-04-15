Woman accuses man of rape, forcing her to undergo abortion; 4 booked in Hisar

Four persons were booked for allegedly conducting abortion on a woman, in her early 20s, against her wishes at a hotel in Hisar in January this year, police said on Friday. Four persons were booked for allegedly conducting abortion on a woman, in her early 20s, against her wishes at a hotel in Hisar in January this year, police said on Friday. (REUTERS)

The woman alleged that she had come in contact with Vinod of Panihari village nearly two years ago. “On September 24, 2021, Vinod took me to a hotel in Barwala and offered me cold-drink laced with drugs. After consuming it, I lost consciousness following which he raped me and made a video of the incident. He later raped me several times on the promise of marriage,” she alleged.

“In October last year, I got pregnant and asked him to marry me. He refused and started mounting pressure on me to get an abortion, to which I did not consent. On January 9 this year, he took me to a hotel where his friend Manjeet was present along with two doctors, including a woman. They conducted an abortion against my wishes and kept me there for three days,” she alleged.

Hisar women police station has booked Vinod, Manjeet and two others under Sections 313 (causing miscarriage without woman’s consent), 328(causing hurt by means of poison), 34, 343, 376(2)(n), 506 of the Indian Penal Code and other offences. Police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused.