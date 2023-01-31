Woman among 3 held for duping Karnal man of 48 lakh

Three people, including a woman, have been booked for allegedly duping a man of ₹48 lakh on the pretext of sending him to the USA.

Police said the victim Vikash Kumar of Gangatheri village of Karnal has filed a complaint against Sheela Devi, Kuldeep and Pawan Kumar, all residents of the same village, alleging that they had taken ₹55 lakh from him on the promise of sending him to the USA.

On August 19, 2022, he along with another man was sent to Dubai and then to Spain after crossing several countries, including Azerbaijan and Italy.

He further alleged that in Spain, some people snatched their passports and demanded more money. Later, they took shelter at a gurdwara, where they lived for around two-and-a-half months. When they tried to search for work there, police caught them and sent them back to India on December 21, 2022.

The complainant said he paid ₹48 lakh to the accused in three installments, but the accused did not fulfill their commitment. When the complainant demanded his money back, the accused threatened to kill him.

Having failed to get any positive response, he filed the police complaint. Police said a case has been registered under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 24 of the Immigration Act at the Assandh police station.