Woman among five awarded death sentence for Kurukshetra doctor’s murder

Two years after a doctor was killed by robbers who had barged into her Kurukshetra residence, the court of additional district and sessions judge sentenced four men and a woman to death in the case. During the course of investigation, the role of the couple’s former domestic help, Poonam, was established. She was subsequently arrested along with her aides. (HT File)

The convicts have been identified as Vikramjeet alias Bittu, Vikram alias Vicky, both residents of Kaithal, Sunil, a resident of Hisar, Manish, a resident of Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, and Poonam, a resident of Kurukshetra. Two others – Ketram and Umesh – have been acquitted in the case.

The victim, Dr Vanita Arora, stayed with her husband and in-laws on the first floor, while the ground floor housed their clinic. Her husband, Dr Atul Arora, had told police that around 9.20 pm on January 9, 2023, he was in his parents’ room when he heard his wife scream. He rushed to her but was waylaid by two men who put a pistol to his head and took him to the drawing room. There, they began asking him for money and jewellery. Dr Arora took out approximately ₹1 lakh and gave it to them. After that, he said, he heard no further voices from his wife. For approximately 15 minutes, the young men continued to beat him and ask for money, his police statement read.

As per the statement, he somehow managed to escape, entered his parents’ room, and locked the door. He then escaped through the backdoor, jumped into the adjacent school’s building and alerted his neighbours, who called the police. Once the police arrived, Dr Arora went upstairs only to find his wife lying dead and the jewellery missing.

During the course of investigation, the role of the couple’s former maid, Poonam, was established. She was subsequently arrested along with her aides.

On December 20, the court of additional district and sessions judge, on the basis of witnesses and evidence, declared the five persons guilty and awarded them death penalty under Section 302 (murder) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

The court, also stated in its jail warrant, that the death sentence should not be executed until the same is confirmed by Punjab and Haryana high court under Section 407 (mandatory submission of death sentences from the session court to the high court for confirmation before execution) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The court judgment was not available till the time of filing of the report.