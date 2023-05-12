Ludhiana: Woman, aide held for honey trapping man on Facebook

A woman along with her aide has landed in the police net for honey trapping a Facebook friend. The accused robbed him of ₹1,500, a mobile phone and a bike. The accused forced him to confess on camera that he had barged into the house to the woman with intention to rape her and blackmailed him to give ₹35,000 to them. According to the ASI, the complainant stated that he befriended the accused on Facebook a year ago. They exchanged phone numbers and started talking to each other. The woman told him that she is a divorcee and living alone here in Kohara. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The man informed the police. The Katani Kalan police lodged an FIR against the accused and arrested them. The accused have been identified as Dimple Kumari, alias Pooja, 38, and her aide Gaurav, both residents of Ferozepur. They are living here in a rented accommodation in Kohara.

ASI Dharampal, in-charge at police post Katani Kalan, said a Hamirpur resident filed a complaint stating that he is living in a rented accommodation in Bhola Colony at Tajpur road.

According to the ASI, the complainant stated that on May 4 the woman invited him to her rented accommodation. When he reached there, two aides of the woman were already present there.

“The complainant added that the accused thrashed him and robbed him of ₹1,500 in cash and a mobile phone. The accused forced him to confess on camera that he had barged into her house with the intention to rape her. The accused forced him to bring ₹35,000 in cash otherwise they will implicate him in an attempt to rape case,” said the ASI.

“After investigation the police arrested the accused. The police have recovered ₹1,500 in cash, mobile phone of the victim and a sharp-edged weapon from their possession. The police have also recovered the video of the victim from the mobile phone of the accused,” he added.

A case under Sections 384 (extortion), 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC has been lodged against the accused at Police station Koom Kalan. The police will produce the accused before the court on Saturday.

The SHO added that the woman had divorced her husband four years ago. Her aide Gaurav is a factory worker. The police are verifying the role of her second aide in the crime.