Woman, husband assaulted by trio in Panchkula

A woman and her husband were assaulted following an argument with three men over giving her way in a street at Rajiv Colony in Panchkula’s Sector 17.

A woman and her husband were assaulted following an argument with three men over giving her way in a street at Rajiv Colony in Panchkula's Sector 17.

In his complaint to police, Aman, a colony resident, said on Saturday night, his wife was returning home after fetching water. The street was blocked by Mangal, Rahul and Rishi. So, she asked them to step aside to allow her to pass. But instead of moving, they hurled abuses at her.

Later, the trio, along with Mangal’s mother, reached their house. Aman alleged that as he stepped out to talk to the men, Mangal stabbed him with a knife and his wife was assaulted by the other accused.

Before fleeing, the accused also snatched their mobile phones and a pendant that fell on the ground amid the assault.

Police have registered an assault case under Sections 323 and 324 of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 14 police station, and launched a probe to nab the accused.

