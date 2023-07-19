Ludhiana: Woman held for assaulting cop in police station for arresting son

The police have arrested a woman for allegedly assaulting an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) deputed at Samrala police station and tearing his uniform after her son was arrested for snatching. The complainant said that she was asking him release her son immediately. (iStock)

The accused has been identified as Rajwinder Kaur of Bhangla village in Samrala. The FIR has been lodged on the statement of ASI Gurmel Singh.

The ASI stated that the police have arrested Manvir Singh alias Billa, an accused of snatching, on Tuesday. Minutes after his arrest, his mother Rajwinder came to the police station and started abusing them for arresting her son.

The complainant said that she was asking him release her son immediately. He said that he tried to explain that they cannot release him as he has been arrested and she can apply for his bail in the court for his release.

The ASI added that he asked the woman not to abuse the police and called on a woman constable Amandeep Kaur to talk to her. The woman opened an attack on him and tore his uniform.

Later, the woman constable nabbed the woman. A case under section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) of the IPC has been lodged against her.

The ASI said that the woman’s son Manvir Singh along with his aide had robbed a labourer of his mobile phone on July 14. A case under sections 379B and 34 of the IPC was lodged against Manvir and his aide at Samrala police station.

