Woman arrested for manhandling cop to meet Haryana chief information commissioner
Police arrested a woman after she forcibly tried to enter the office of the Haryana chief information commissioner (CIC) in Sector 8-C on Monday by manhandling his security staff.
According to the police, the woman, identified as Preeti Jakhar of Jhajhar district, Haryana, visited the office and insisted on meeting CIC Vijai Vardhan.
When his personal security officer, head constable Sukhbir Singh, asked for her ID proof or purpose of visit, she could not present any and tried to forcibly enter Vardhan’s office. As Singh told her to stop, she manhandled him and pulled his uniform.
On Singh’s complaint, she was booked under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code, and arrested.
Police said the woman and her son had also tried to barge into Vardhan’s house in Sector 7 twice in 2021, when he was posted as the Haryana chief secretary.
Three of family found murdered in Rupnagar
In a report submitted to the Mohali deputy commissioner, sub-divisional magistrate Harbans Singh has submitted that the iron shed that collapsed at Rampur Kalan village in Zirakpur on March 29, killing two women and injuring five persons, was completely illegal. The report adds that though the contract to build the shed was given to contractor Prem Singh, it was the duty of the land owner, Gurjit Singh Kohli, brother of AAP MLA from Patiala Ajitpal Singh Kohli to get permission for the construction.
GMADA section officer arrested for taking ₹1.5-lakh bribe
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Tuesday arrested a section officer of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority for taking a ₹1.5 lakh bribe from a booth owner to issue hNirmal Singh, a resident of Phase 10, who owns a booth in Phase 11the no-dues certificate. The accused, Devinder Kumar Sharma, was arrested following a complaint by a resident of Phase 10, Nirmal Singh, who owns a booth in Phase 11. The deal was eventually settled for ₹1.5 lakh, of which Singh had already paid ₹50,000.
Ludhiana: Rebuked for late-night revelry, group opens fire; two injured
Rebuked for creating ruckus, a group of revellers opened attack on an agriculturist, his son and relatives at Mata Karamkaur Colony on Tibba road on late Monday night. The accused allegedly also opened fire, which left two persons injured, besides vandalizing some cars in the locality. Two of the accused Armaan and Deep were arrested on Tuesday morning, while their aides are on the run.
Nerul police book 2 constables on IPL duty for entering players’ bio-bubble in drunken state
Nerul police have booked two constables attached with Navi Mumbai and Thane police commissionerates for getting drunk during IPL bandobast on Monday and entering the bio-bubble meant for the players to click pictures. The constables have been identified as Ravindra Limbaji Mate (33), attached to Taloja police, and Narendra Madhavrao Nagpure (36), attached to Thane police. The whole incident was recorded by the IPL organisers and Navi Mumbai police commissioner was informed about the same.
Railway racks’ paucity hitting wheat transport: IIA
The Indian Industries Association has pointed out to the state government the shortage of racks in the Railways for exporting wheat from Uttar Pradesh. Ashok Agarwal, president, IIA, wrote a letter to minister for agriculture in the state government, Surya Pratap Shahi, informing him about shortage of racks, on Tuesday. Shahi said that against the requirement of 50-60 racks, only one or two racks were available for transporting wheat.
