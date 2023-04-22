Panchkula: Woman held for seeking bribe ‘on behalf of IAS officer’

The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) of Panchkula has arrested a woman for allegedly taking a bribe of ₹3 lakh on behalf of a senior IAS officer of Haryana. The accused has been identified as Poonam Chopra, a resident of Sector 4, Panchkula. She was produced in a local court on Friday and sent to two-day police remand. Inspector Narender Kadyan, member of ACB, Karnal, said the money has been seized and a case under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered. (iStock)

As per a member of the ACB, they received a call from a person (identity not disclosed), informing that his bills worth ₹40-50 lakh were stuck for clearance under the Kaushal Vikas Yojna. Under the scheme, tenders are floated for those who can provide skill-development courses. The complainant, who is one of the training personnel, was awaiting his payment for the last three to four years. The complaint was later forwarded to the Karnal team.

As per the police, the complainant stated: “A subordinate of the senior IAS officer had been asking for ₹5 lakh bribe to clear my bills. When I resisted, he told me to meet the woman, Poonam Chopra, who he said, was known to the officer and could help expedite my work.” He added, “The woman also demanded ₹5 lakh on behalf of the senior IAS officer.”

The complainant gave ₹2 lakh and called the helpline following which a trap was laid and the woman was caught red-handed while accepting ₹3 lakh.

The senior IAS officer of Haryana named by the accused has also been questioned.