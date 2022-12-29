Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Woman CISF constable dies in Ambala hit-and-run

Woman CISF constable dies in Ambala hit-and-run

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 29, 2022 05:11 AM IST

A 35-year-old woman Central Industrial Training Force (CISF) constable was killed after a truck rammed into her two-wheeler in the Ambala Cantonmen

The victim, Minto Kumari of Uttar Pradesh, was posted at the Punjab and Haryana civil secretariat in Chandigarh. She is survived by her eight-year-old son and four-year-old daughter. (Getty Images/Representational Image)
The victim, Minto Kumari of Uttar Pradesh, was posted at the Punjab and Haryana civil secretariat in Chandigarh. She is survived by her eight-year-old son and four-year-old daughter. (Getty Images/Representational Image)
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

A 35-year-old woman Central Industrial Training Force (CISF) constable was killed after a truck rammed into her two-wheeler in the Ambala Cantonment on Tuesday.

The victim, Minto Kumari of Uttar Pradesh, was posted at the Punjab and Haryana civil secretariat in Chandigarh. She is survived by her eight-year-old son and four-year-old daughter.

Her husband, Vijendra Singh, 38, also a CISF personnel, said he and his wife were going to the secretariat, where they were both posted, when a speeding truck rammed into their two-wheeler on the over-bridge opposite the bus stand. “My wife suffered head injuries, while I injured my limbs, “ he said. Kumari was rushed to the hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.

A case has been registered at the Parao police station against the unknown truck driver under sections of the Indian Penal Code.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 29, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out