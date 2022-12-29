Woman CISF constable dies in Ambala hit-and-run

A 35-year-old woman Central Industrial Training Force (CISF) constable was killed after a truck rammed into her two-wheeler in the Ambala Cantonment on Tuesday.

The victim, Minto Kumari of Uttar Pradesh, was posted at the Punjab and Haryana civil secretariat in Chandigarh. She is survived by her eight-year-old son and four-year-old daughter.

Her husband, Vijendra Singh, 38, also a CISF personnel, said he and his wife were going to the secretariat, where they were both posted, when a speeding truck rammed into their two-wheeler on the over-bridge opposite the bus stand. “My wife suffered head injuries, while I injured my limbs, “ he said. Kumari was rushed to the hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.

A case has been registered at the Parao police station against the unknown truck driver under sections of the Indian Penal Code.