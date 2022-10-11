Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Woman commits sacrilege in Amritsar gurdwara

Woman commits sacrilege in Amritsar gurdwara

chandigarh news
Updated on Oct 11, 2022 02:16 AM IST

A closed-circuit television camera footage at the spot purportedly showed the woman pulling out the holy saroop. Devotees present at the spot, however, foiled her bid and took her outside. Protests erupted in the area in Amritsar after the footage of the incident went viral on social media.

A woman allegedly tried to desecrate the Guru Granth Sahib at Baba Budha Sahib gurdwara, managed by the Shiromani Gurdwara Prabhandak Committee (SGPC), in Kathunangal village of the district. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
A woman allegedly tried to desecrate the Guru Granth Sahib at Baba Budha Sahib gurdwara, managed by the Shiromani Gurdwara Prabhandak Committee (SGPC), in Kathunangal village of the district. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar

A woman allegedly tried to desecrate the Guru Granth Sahib at Baba Budha Sahib gurdwara, managed by the Shiromani Gurdwara Prabhandak Committee (SGPC), in Kathunangal village of the district.

A closed-circuit television camera footage at the spot purportedly showed the woman pulling out the holy saroop. Devotees present at the spot, however, foiled her bid and took her outside. Protests erupted in the area after the footage of the incident went viral on social media.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Manmohan Singh Aulakh said five persons, including the woman, identified as Jasmine Kaur of Gurdaspur, and her father, have been booked. Two SGPC employees were also booked for negligence. They were not in the gurdwara at the time of the incident. The fifth accused is a man who was seen in the CCTV cameras helping the woman flee after the incident.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

Gurdev Singh, the manager of the historic gurdwaras at Kathunangal, said, “The gurdwara where the sacrilege happened is around half km away from the main gurdwara. Two employees were deployed there. The employee who performs duty inside the gurdwara had gone to the washroom when the incident happened. Otherwise he was performing his duty.”

Senior Congress leader Bhagwantpal Singh Sachar and Waris Punjab De (WPD) chief Amritpal Singh sought stringent action against the culprits.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out