Ludhiana: Woman, cousin murder uncle, set body on fire; held

The Sadar police on Tuesday arrested a woman, her cousin and an aide for allegedly strangulating her 61-year-old uncle to death and later setting the body on fire in a dried canal at Kheri- Thakarwal village Road after stuffing it in a box bed. The Sadar police lodged an FIR under sections 302, 201 and 34 of the IPC against the accused. (iStock)

The accused took the body to Kheri-Thakarwal Road after loading it on a cycle cart on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Jashanpreet Kaur, 35, her cousin Sukhwinder Singh, 30, of Model Gram and his accomplice Yogesh Kumar, a native of Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, but currently residing in Ludhiana.

Kaur, who is a divorcee, had given ₹50,000 to Sukhwinder to murder Gurdeep Singh, 61, of Baddowal village, as the victim was harassing her.

Commissioner of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu said that the matter came to fore on Monday after Bharbhoor Singh, a member panchayat from Kheri village noticed a box bed on fire in the dried canal on Kheri-Thakarwal Road. He along with the villagers doused the flames and discovered the charred body of a man in it. They immediately informed the police.

The commissioner of police stated that the body was 80% burnt and was beyond recognition. The police lodged a murder case against unidentified accused and initiated investigation.

While scanning the CCTVs, the police found a man carrying the box bed on a cycle cart, while another man was pedaling a bi-cycle parallel to him. They dumped the box bed in a dried canal and set it on fire.

“The police identified the accused and arrested them. The accused Sukhwinder Singh had identified the body as his uncle (mother’s brother) Gurdeep Singh. He said that his cousin Jashanpreet Kaur had hatched a conspiracy to kill Gurdeep Singh alleging that he used to harass her and used to keep an evil eye on her. She gave ₹50,000 to him for the task,” said the commissioner of police.

“Sukhwinder Singh had included Yogesh Kumar in the crime and promised to give him ₹23,000 in cash. Both of them strangled Gurdeep Singh to death at his home. They had stuffed the body in a box bed and took it to Kheri-Thakarwal Road, 7 km away from Baddowal and set it on fire,” he added.

The Sadar police lodged an FIR under sections 302, 201 and 34 of the IPC against the accused.

The commissioner of police further stated that they are investigating to check if the accused had murdered Gurdeep Singh for property, as he was unmarried and has no legal heir.

