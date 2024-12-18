Woman critical after friend’ stabs her multiple times in Chandigarh’s Sector 25

A man stabbed his female friend ten times in broad daylight at Sector 25 on Tuesday. The incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera, showing a heated argument between the two in a crowded market before the attack took place. CCTVs captured the accused Golu turning around towards the woman and stabbing her repeatedly before fleeing. (HT Photo)

The CCTV footage revealed the accused, identified as Gandhi, alias Golu, turning around and rushing towards the woman with a knife. He repeatedly stabbed her 10 times, before fleeing the scene in the presence of bystanders. The woman collapsed on the ground.

The injured woman was rushed to Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, with the help of the police. Police personnel visited the hospital to record the victim’s statement, but doctors declared her medically unfit to provide one as of late Tuesday evening.

Their relationship was reportedly tumultuous. On Tuesday afternoon, another argument broke out, leading to the brutal attack. Gandhi had initially walked away, but later returned to the market where the woman followed him, shouting. In a fit of rage, he attacked her with a knife.

As per sources, both the accused and the victim are married. The two had reportedly been friends for several months. Last month, the woman’s husband passed away after a prolonged illness, following which Gandhi was frequently seen at her residence.

The victim sustained multiple injuries, including deep cuts near her neck and abdomen, leaving her in critical condition. As per sources, the attacker showed no hesitation during the assault.

Sub-inspector Surinder Singh, in charge of the Sector 24 police post, stated that an FIR will be registered as soon as the victim is in a position to provide a statement. The police are also analysing the CCTV footage.