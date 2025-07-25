Woman dies 24 hours after delivery at Shimla hospital, kin allege negligence

Tension gripped Kamla Nehru Hospital (KNH) in Shimla on Friday after the family of a woman who died following childbirth alleged negligence. The hospital has ordered an internal inquiry into the matter. Tension gripped Kamla Nehru Hospital (KNH) in Shimla on Friday after the family of a woman who died following childbirth alleged negligence. The hospital has ordered an internal inquiry into the matter. (Representational image)

The deceased, Archana—wife of Ravindat Sharma and a resident of Fagu, about 20 km from Shimla—was admitted to KNH on July 16. She delivered a baby via cesarean section on Thursday but died within 24 hours on Friday morning.

Family members claimed that both Archana and her newborn were healthy after the procedure.

However, they alleged that on Friday morning, Archana was shifted to another room and made to walk despite having undergone surgery. They believe this exertion led to excessive bleeding, which proved fatal, they claimed.

The allegations triggered unrest at the hospital, prompting police presence to maintain order. The family demanded a formal investigation, raising concerns over post-operative care and patient handling at KNH, a major women’s healthcare facility in the state.

KNH medical superintendent Sunder Singh Negi stated that shifting rooms post-surgery is a routine procedure and that Archana appeared fine that morning.

He denied any negligence but confirmed that an internal inquiry has been initiated. He also noted that the family declined a postmortem examination.

In a separate case, a 72-year-old woman, Sev Dasi, died at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) Shimla early Friday morning. Her family alleged negligence.

However, IGMC authorities refuted the claims in an official statement. According to Dr Rahul Rau, the hospital’s medical superintendent, Sev Dasi was brought to the emergency ward at 5.33 am after being referred from Nerchowk Medical College.

She was suffering from severe health issues including blood cancer, liver and spleen inflammation, and heart problems. She had already received initial treatment for a heart attack before arriving at IGMC, Dr Rau said.

Doctors at IGMC conducted tests and began treatment immediately.

She was later moved to the CCU as her condition worsened, but she died at 7.51 am. The official cause of death has been listed as a heart attack and complications due to blood cancer.

Following her death, her son Liladhar Chauhan went live on Facebook and accused hospital staff of negligence, claiming she was not attended to in time.

Both incidents have sparked public concern over hospital care and patient management in Shimla’s major government medical institutions.