Woman dies, husband suffers injuries in hit-and-run in Ludhiana

A woman died, while her husband suffered injuries after an over speeding truck hit their bike from behind at National Highway 44 near Sahnewal on Saturday evening. The onlookers rushed the man to a hospital, where his condition has been stated stable. After the mishap, the driver of the truck fled from the spot. The couple hailed from Jalandhar. (File)

The deceased was identified as Meenakshi, 40, of Sant Nagar, Jalandhar. A case was registered on the complaint of her husband Vishal Kumar. The couple was returning to Jalandhar from Patiala.

The complainant said he and his wife had gone to Patiala to pay their obeisance at Kali Mata Mandir. They left the house in the morning so that they would return to Jalandhar by evening.

He added that when they reached near Sahnewal, an over speeding truck hit the bike from behind. As a result, they fell on the road. Instead of stopping there, the truck dragged them for a few feet. While he fell on the roadside, his wife fell on the road. In a bid to escape, the truck driver crushed her to death.

Head constable Jasvir Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under Sections 281 (rash driving), 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 106 (2) (death by negligence) of BNS has been lodged against the truck driver. A hunt is on for his arrest.