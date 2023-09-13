Woman dies in Ambala village, husband, in-laws booked for murder

Hours after a woman died under mysterious circumstances at a village in Ambala, the police here have booked six people, including her husband and in-laws, under charges of murder and criminal conspiracy. Hours after a woman died under mysterious circumstances at a village in Ambala, the police here have booked six people, including her husband and in-laws, under charges of murder and criminal conspiracy. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The deceased woman, originally from Kurukshetra, was married to an Ambala man in 2010. The victim’s brother told the police that in 2022, one of them had also attacked her. “After several common meetings, we used to send her back, but she would return to her parents often as she was mentally tortured,” he said.

“On Monday, her brother-in-law informed my cousin that my sister was unwell and called them to Ambala. As they reached, it was found that she was dead. Police were informed and her body was taken to hospital,” he told the police.

Investigators believe that it was a suspected case of suicide as there were stress marks on her neck.

Inspector Rajesh Kumar, SHO, Saha police station, said that based on the complaint, a case under Sections 302 and 120-B of the IPC was registered.

“An autopsy was conducted at the civil hospital and a report will be received on Wednesday that could determine the cause of death,” the SHO added.