Woman dropping off son for tuition falls prey to snatchers in Panchkula

The victim, Vishav Jyoti, a resident of Dhakoli, Zirakpur, told police that she and her son were walking towards the coaching centre at the Sector 20 market around 5 pm. Meanwhile, two scooter-borne persons, both wearing helmets, snatched her purse and drove off. She raised the alarm, but they managed to make good their escape.

She complained that her purse contained ₹8,000 in cash, along with important documents.

A case under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 20 police station. Police have launched a probe to trace and arrest the snatchers.