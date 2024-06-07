 Woman dropping off son for tuition falls prey to snatchers in Panchkula - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jun 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Woman dropping off son for tuition falls prey to snatchers in Panchkula

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Jun 07, 2024 09:16 AM IST

A case under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 20 police station in Panchkula

Snatchers targeted a woman dropping off her son for tuition at the Sector 20 market, making off with her purse on Wednesday.

The snatching took place just 300 metres away from local police station. (HT)
The snatching took place just 300 metres away from local police station. (HT)

The snatching took place just 300 metres away from local police station.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

The victim, Vishav Jyoti, a resident of Dhakoli, Zirakpur, told police that she and her son were walking towards the coaching centre at the Sector 20 market around 5 pm. Meanwhile, two scooter-borne persons, both wearing helmets, snatched her purse and drove off. She raised the alarm, but they managed to make good their escape.

She complained that her purse contained 8,000 in cash, along with important documents.

A case under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 20 police station. Police have launched a probe to trace and arrest the snatchers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Woman dropping off son for tuition falls prey to snatchers in Panchkula
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On