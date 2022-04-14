Woman gives birth under ‘mobile flashlight’ at Jind CHC
The medical staff at a community health centre in Alewa town in Jind district reportedly performed delivery of a woman under mobile flashlight on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday due to a power cut.
Pegga resident Nani Devi said her daughter-in-law Krishana was taken to the health centre on Monday night as she was in labour.
“The medical staff performed the delivery under mobile flashlight as there was no power. The CHC has an inverter facility but it was discharged. We brought this issue to the attention of the district administration and they assured of ensuring power supply at the health centre,” she added.
Health centre in-charge Dr Vinod said the staff face a lot of difficulties due to power cuts.
Dr Vinod, however, claimed, “The woman was brought in at 10pm on Monday night and she delivered a baby boy at around 2am. ANM Neelam performed the delivery under inverter light. Power was affected in the ward and other areas of the health centre but it was functional in the labour room.”
He said the woman and her baby are fit and were discharged from the health centre.
A staffer of the health centre, on condition of anonymity, said the power cut lasted from 12pm to 4am and it was again curtailed from 5am to 6pm.
“The health department has submitted a file before the electricity department, urging them to connect the community health centre from the hotline but the connection is yet to be done,” the doctor said.
Residents of Jind villages alleged that they are facing 6-7 hour power cuts and are planning to launch an agitation, if the power supply is not improved.
Haryana power minister Ranjit Singh Chautala said the state has enough power to meet the demands of industries, households and irrigation.
“Power supply is affected in rural areas as wheat harvesting is on and short circuits can cause large damages to farmers’ produce,” he added.
-
BSF man mowed down by goods train in Ludhiana
A 34-year-old Border Security Force man died after being mowed down by a goods train near Kundan Puri railway lines in Ludhiana on Tuesday. Gangadhar, was posted at Khasa in Amritsar. Assistant sub-inspector Ramesh, investigating officer, said the incident took place around 12.30 pm, adding that Gangadhar could not spot the goods train coming towards him while crossing the railway lines and was mowed down.
-
AAP, BJP exchange war of words over Khattar’s childhood school visit
The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Aam Aadmi Party engaged in a war of words over Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar's visit to Government Senior Secondary School at Rohtak's Anandpur Bhali on April 9, where he was enrolled in Class 6 back in 1965. AAP Haryana in-charge Sushil Gupta said they have launched a drive in which they will share pictures of Haryana government schools that are in a poor state.
-
Wheat growers of Haryana worried due to shrivelled grains, seek relaxation in procurement norms
Alleging early onset of heat wave badly affecting the crop yield and causing higher percentage of shrivelled wheat grains, farm leaders in Haryana have demanded compensation for the losses and urged the government to not make any deduction in the name poor quality grains. As of now, procurement agencies have not raised this issue in Haryana. BKU (Tikait) Haryana president Rattan Maan has demanded immediate intervention of the Haryana government over the issue.
-
Two GCG Ludhiana students qualify for national chess tournament
Government College for Girls students Shruti Semwal and Meenakshi of BA I and BA III respectively were selected for the all-India Inter-University Chess (Women) tournament, scheduled to be held at SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Tamil Nadu, between April 20 to 22. Both students had participated in the recently-held Punjab University chess (Women) tournament and secured second position in the North Zone Inter University Chess (Women) tournament organised by Bundelkhand University, Jhansi.
-
RTA shares contact details with public at Ludhiana transport office, visitors not impressed
The regional transport authority has put up a notice board outside their office and made the contact information of all superintendents and clerks public. While authorities maintain that the notice board has been installed for the public's convenience, it is learnt that RTA Narinder Singh Dhaliwal ordered the installation following an increased number of complaints regarding the RTA office being infested by agents.
