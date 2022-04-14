Woman gives birth under ‘mobile flashlight’ at Jind CHC

The medical staff at a community health centre in Alewa town in Jind district reportedly performed delivery of a woman under mobile flashlight on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday due to a power cut.

Pegga resident Nani Devi said her daughter-in-law Krishana was taken to the health centre on Monday night as she was in labour.

“The medical staff performed the delivery under mobile flashlight as there was no power. The CHC has an inverter facility but it was discharged. We brought this issue to the attention of the district administration and they assured of ensuring power supply at the health centre,” she added.

Health centre in-charge Dr Vinod said the staff face a lot of difficulties due to power cuts.

Dr Vinod, however, claimed, “The woman was brought in at 10pm on Monday night and she delivered a baby boy at around 2am. ANM Neelam performed the delivery under inverter light. Power was affected in the ward and other areas of the health centre but it was functional in the labour room.”

He said the woman and her baby are fit and were discharged from the health centre.

A staffer of the health centre, on condition of anonymity, said the power cut lasted from 12pm to 4am and it was again curtailed from 5am to 6pm.

“The health department has submitted a file before the electricity department, urging them to connect the community health centre from the hotline but the connection is yet to be done,” the doctor said.

Residents of Jind villages alleged that they are facing 6-7 hour power cuts and are planning to launch an agitation, if the power supply is not improved.

Haryana power minister Ranjit Singh Chautala said the state has enough power to meet the demands of industries, households and irrigation.

“Power supply is affected in rural areas as wheat harvesting is on and short circuits can cause large damages to farmers’ produce,” he added.