Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Woman gives birth under ‘mobile flashlight’ at Jind CHC
chandigarh news

Woman gives birth under ‘mobile flashlight’ at Jind CHC

The medical staff at a community health centre in Alewa town in Jind district reportedly performed delivery of a woman under mobile flashlight on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday due to a power cut
Pegga resident Nani Devi said the medical staff performed the delivery of her daughter-in-law under mobile flashlight as there was no power. (iStock)
Pegga resident Nani Devi said the medical staff performed the delivery of her daughter-in-law under mobile flashlight as there was no power. (iStock)
Published on Apr 14, 2022 12:52 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHTC and PTI, Rohtak

The medical staff at a community health centre in Alewa town in Jind district reportedly performed delivery of a woman under mobile flashlight on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday due to a power cut.

Pegga resident Nani Devi said her daughter-in-law Krishana was taken to the health centre on Monday night as she was in labour.

“The medical staff performed the delivery under mobile flashlight as there was no power. The CHC has an inverter facility but it was discharged. We brought this issue to the attention of the district administration and they assured of ensuring power supply at the health centre,” she added.

Health centre in-charge Dr Vinod said the staff face a lot of difficulties due to power cuts.

Dr Vinod, however, claimed, “The woman was brought in at 10pm on Monday night and she delivered a baby boy at around 2am. ANM Neelam performed the delivery under inverter light. Power was affected in the ward and other areas of the health centre but it was functional in the labour room.”

He said the woman and her baby are fit and were discharged from the health centre.

A staffer of the health centre, on condition of anonymity, said the power cut lasted from 12pm to 4am and it was again curtailed from 5am to 6pm.

“The health department has submitted a file before the electricity department, urging them to connect the community health centre from the hotline but the connection is yet to be done,” the doctor said.

Residents of Jind villages alleged that they are facing 6-7 hour power cuts and are planning to launch an agitation, if the power supply is not improved.

Haryana power minister Ranjit Singh Chautala said the state has enough power to meet the demands of industries, households and irrigation.

“Power supply is affected in rural areas as wheat harvesting is on and short circuits can cause large damages to farmers’ produce,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The 34-year-old BSF man died after being mowed down by a goods train near Kundan Puri railway lines in Ludhiana. (HT File)

    BSF man mowed down by goods train in Ludhiana

    A 34-year-old Border Security Force man died after being mowed down by a goods train near Kundan Puri railway lines in Ludhiana on Tuesday. Gangadhar, was posted at Khasa in Amritsar. Assistant sub-inspector Ramesh, investigating officer, said the incident took place around 12.30 pm, adding that Gangadhar could not spot the goods train coming towards him while crossing the railway lines and was mowed down.

  • Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar at the old building of Government Senior Secondary School at Rohtak’s Anandpur Bhali. (HT Photo)

    AAP, BJP exchange war of words over Khattar’s childhood school visit

    The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Aam Aadmi Party engaged in a war of words over Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar's visit to Government Senior Secondary School at Rohtak's Anandpur Bhali on April 9, where he was enrolled in Class 6 back in 1965. AAP Haryana in-charge Sushil Gupta said they have launched a drive in which they will share pictures of Haryana government schools that are in a poor state.

  • Farmers said agencies do not procure shrivelled grains as most of these grains is already separated during cleaning. (HT Photo)

    Wheat growers of Haryana worried due to shrivelled grains, seek relaxation in procurement norms

    Alleging early onset of heat wave badly affecting the crop yield and causing higher percentage of shrivelled wheat grains, farm leaders in Haryana have demanded compensation for the losses and urged the government to not make any deduction in the name poor quality grains. As of now, procurement agencies have not raised this issue in Haryana. BKU (Tikait) Haryana president Rattan Maan has demanded immediate intervention of the Haryana government over the issue.

  • Two students representing GCG Ludhiana were selection for the all-India Inter-University Chess (Women) tournament. (PTI)

    Two GCG Ludhiana students qualify for national chess tournament

    Government College for Girls students Shruti Semwal and Meenakshi of BA I and BA III respectively were selected for the all-India Inter-University Chess (Women) tournament, scheduled to be held at SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Tamil Nadu, between April 20 to 22. Both students had participated in the recently-held Punjab University chess (Women) tournament and secured second position in the North Zone Inter University Chess (Women) tournament organised by Bundelkhand University, Jhansi.

  • RTA move to install a notice board at Ludhiana transport office with contact details of officials failed to impress the residents. (HT File (Representative file))

    RTA shares contact details with public at Ludhiana transport office, visitors not impressed

    The regional transport authority has put up a notice board outside their office and made the contact information of all superintendents and clerks public. While authorities maintain that the notice board has been installed for the public's convenience, it is learnt that RTA Narinder Singh Dhaliwal ordered the installation following an increased number of complaints regarding the RTA office being infested by agents.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 14, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out