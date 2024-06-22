 Woman, her brother-in-law killed by husband, aides in Fatehabad - Hindustan Times
Woman, her brother-in-law killed by husband, aides in Fatehabad

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Jun 22, 2024 05:54 AM IST

The victims have been identified as Murti Devi and her brother-in-law Jagsir Singh. The woman’s husband, Jaswinder Singh, and his two aides, Parvinder Singh and Bikar Singh, were arrested on Friday.

A 35-year-old woman and her brother-in-law were killed with sharp-edged weapons by her husband and his friends in Fatehabad’s Chandpura village, allegedly after they eloped from home, police said on Friday.

A 35-year-old woman and her brother-in-law were killed with sharp-edged weapons by her husband and his friends in Fatehabad’s Chandpura village, allegedly after they eloped from home, police said on Friday. (HT File)

Jakhal station house officer Kuldeep Singh said that the woman’s husband claimed that she had been in an illicit relationship with her brother-in-law for the last three years, and the duo had eloped around 10 days ago. “On Wednesday, the accused went to Delhi to bring back the duo. When they reached home on Thursday, the accused killed them with sharp-edged weapons.”

Fatehabad superintendent of police Aastha Modi said that Jaswinder had hatched the conspiracy to kill his wife and brother-in-law, as he felt “humiliated” about their illicit relationship.

Murti Devi is survived by her two children while Jagsir Singh is survived by his wife and 12-year-old son.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Woman, her brother-in-law killed by husband, aides in Fatehabad
