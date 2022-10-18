Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Woman, her parents, children burnt to death over marital dispute in Jalandhar

Woman, her parents, children burnt to death over marital dispute in Jalandhar

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 18, 2022 12:56 PM IST

The man set fire to his wife, her parents and two children, aged 8 and 5, from her first marriage after poring patrol on them in their sleep; he is absconding

The woman had returned home a month after their marriage, alleging torture. The panchayat had also failed to iron out their differences. (Representational Image/ HT Fle)
ByGagandeep Jassowal, Jalandhar

A labourer burned his wife, her parents and two children from her first marriage to death in Mehatpur area amid ongoing marital dispute on Tuesday morning.

The accused, Kuldeep Singh, 30, who hails from Khurshedpur village in Ludhiana, a labourer, poured patrol on the sleeping victims and set them aflame. The victims are Paramjit Kaur, 28; her daughter and son, aged 8 and 5, respectively; her father, Surjan Singh, 50, and mother, Jogindero, 49.

Jalandhar rural senior superintendent of police Swarandeep Singh said the accused is absconding, and teams had been dispatched to arrest him.

The accused had married Paramjit a year ago. It was a second marriage for both of them. A police official said Paramjit had returned to her parents house a month after her marriage, alleging torture. The village panchayat had also tried to resolve the couple’s dispute, but to no avail. However, no police complaint was lodged.

Kuldeep had been trying to convince Paramjit to return home for a long time, but she kept refusing, said the police officer. The involvement of other parties is also being probed. A case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Gagandeep Jassowal

    A staff correspondent, based in Jalandhar covers Doaba Region of Punjab. Reports about Punjab Police, Enforcement Directorate, politics, corruption, legal, rural areas, socio-economic issues and technical education besides having specialisation in the investigative stories.

