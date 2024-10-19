Menu Explore
Woman jumps off fourth floor as police raid Mohali spa centre

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Oct 19, 2024 09:34 AM IST

A young woman working at a spa centre at Chandigarh Citi Centre on VIP Road, Zirakpur, jumped off the building’s fourth floor during a police raid on Friday evening.

The woman was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Mohali, where her condition remains critical. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The woman was immediately rushed to a private hospital, where her condition remains critical.

Police reported that they raided the spa centre around 7 pm after receiving information about illegal activities being conducted on the premises.

As the raid commenced, many workers, including women, fled the scene, while two to three women locked themselves inside the centre.

Fearing arrest, one of these women jumped out of a fourth-floor window, leading to grievous injuries. Police did not disclose further details as investigation is still ongoing.

