Woman killed, two injured as speeding car hits scooter

A 25-year-old woman died and two others were injured after a speeding car hit a scooter near Dara Studio in Mohali on Wednesday night in an alleged hit-and-run case. A 25-year-old woman died and two others were injured after a speeding car hit a scooter near Dara Studio in Mohali on Wednesday night in an alleged hit-and-run case.

The deceased was identified as Bindu, a native of Uttar Pradesh, who was currently living in Jhujharnagar, Balongi. Manoj, who was also injured in the crash, said three people were riding the scooter and heading towards Sector 16 for some work when the accident took place.

He told the police that a speeding car coming from the wrong side near Dara Studio rammed into the scooter, causing all riders to fall on the road. Bindu, who was riding pillion, died on the spot. Manoj’s wife sustained injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kharar. Police conducted a postmortem examination and later handed over the body to the family. Investigators said they have identified the Mohali-based car involved in the accident through its registration number and are further probing the case. Police have registered a case under Sections 281 (rash or negligent driving) and 106 (causing death by any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide) of the BNS.

In a separate case, police have registered a case months after a pedestrian died after being hit by a bike. The victim, Rahul (28), was walking towards his home near the Verka booth in Phase 10 Mohali when a motorcycle hit him in August last year. Rahul succumbed to his injuries in December last year.

Authorities have booked the accused under Sections 281, 125(A) and 125(B) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and started an investigation.

Deliveryman killed after Thar hits bike, PU student arrested

Chandigarh A 21-year-old delivery rider died after a speeding Thar SUV coming from the wrong side allegedly rammed into his motorcycle in Chandigarh. The Maloya police have arrested the driver, identified as Tejveer, a resident of Hanumangarh in Rajasthan and a third-year student of Panjab University. Initially, the accused denied that he was driving the vehicle and claimed that someone else had taken the SUV from him. During the investigation, Maloya police verified CCTV footage and mobile location records, which established his presence at the spot and led to his identification.

According to the complaint filed by 21-year-old Anuj Kumar, a resident of Nayagaon in Punjab, his brother-in-law Harbhajan Singh was living with him and worked as a delivery partner. On the night of March 12–13, around 12.30am, Harbhajan was heading towards Sector 38 on his motorcycle with a delivery for Instamart.

When he crossed the Sector 38/25 traffic lights, a speeding black Thar with a Rajasthan registration number allegedly came from the wrong side and rammed into the motorcycle.

The impact threw the rider onto the road, leaving him critically injured. He was rushed to GMSH, Sector 16, where doctors declared him brought dead.