Woman loses gold, 8kto snatchers in Chandigarh

A 45-year-old domestic worker from Hallo Majra was robbed in broad daylight by two youths riding an Activa scooter near Sai Mandir in Sector 29 on Wednesday afternoon. The assailants snatched her handbag containing cash, a mobile phone and a gold nose pin before fleeing. Police are scanning the route near the sector 29/30 and 20/30 light points for possible CCTV footage and are trying to identify the scooter riders. (iStock)

The victim, Malti Verma, who has been working as a maid in Sector 19 for the past 22 years, stated that the incident occurred around 2.30 pm when she was returning home on her bicycle after finishing work. She said she had reached near the Sector 29-B bus stop, close to Sai temple, when two persons on an Activa came from behind and stopped near her.

According to her statement, the pillion rider first attempted to snatch the top she was wearing on her ear — presumably her earring or head covering — but she managed to save it. However, the duo then grabbed her orange-coloured bag kept in the front basket of her bicycle.

The bag contained a red-and-black mobile phone, around ₹8,500 in cash and a gold nose pin. “I shouted loudly, but no one came to help,” Malti told police.

Terrified, she returned home and informed her son Paras about the incident. He took her back to the spot, after which they approached the police. Malti said she could identify the two boys if they were produced before her.

After verification of the incident, police registered under Sections 304(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the unidentified Activa-borne snatchers at the Industrial Area Police Station.

