Maskeen and Rishum, both natives of Gurdaspur, and their unidentified accomplice have been booked for kidnapping.
Woman, minor girl kidnapped in Ludhiana, three booked

The 29-year-old woman and her husband’s niece were herding cattle in Ludhiana’s Dehlon area, when three men from Gurdaspur kidnapped them, the police said
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 01:15 AM IST

Police are on the lookout for three men who kidnapped a 29-year-old woman and her minor relative from Shanker village in Dehlon area on Monday evening.

A female resident of the village complained to the police that she, along with her 14-year-old daughter and brother’s wife, had left the house to take their cattle for grazing.

There, Maskeen and Rishum, both natives of Gurdaspur, arrived with an unidentified man in a Toyota Innova (PB-07-AS-2668), and forced her daughter and sister-in-law into the car, before speeding away. The complainant raised the alarm, but the accused managed to flee.

Investigating officer Jatinder Kaur said they had booked the accused for kidnapping, and launched a manhunt to arrest them and rescue the victims.

