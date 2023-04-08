Pinjore woman makes off with 41 lakh erroneously credited to her bank account

In the second such case in three weeks, a woman is on the run with the ₹41 lakh that were erroneously credited to her bank account following a technical glitch during HDFC bank’s system upgrade in May 2022. Police have booked the woman under Sections 406 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-5 police station in Panchkula. (iStock)

The accused, identified as Payal Bindal, proprietor of One 10 Mega Store, at Shiv Colony, Pinjore, is facing a case of criminal breach of trust and cheating, punishable with up to seven years in jail.

The woman was booked on the complaint of Tejinder, branch manager, HDFC bank, Sector 11, Panchkula.

He informed the police that due to a technical glitch in the banking system on May 28, 2022, the balance of certain accounts was wrongly calculated resulting in inflated amounts, allowing the customers to withdraw amounts beyond their actual balance. There was no credit entry passed in the system for it due to the system glitch.

The bank reported the matter to the Reserve Bank of India and took necessary action to recover the amount from such customers through physical visits and issuance of the notices.

However, Bindal, dishonestly and with mala fide intentions immediately withdrew the inflated amount of ₹41 lakh. On the manager’s complaint, police have booked Bindal under Sections 406 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-5 police station in Panchkula.

Earlier in March, a similar complaint was lodged by HDFC bank’s branch in Sector 5, Mansa Devi Complex, after a local fled with ₹21 lakh that were transferred to his bank account due to the same glitch. As per police, the accused in this case, Rajat Gupta, has absconded to UK, where he has enrolled in a course.