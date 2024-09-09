Woman out for a walk brutally attacked by stray dogs in Chandigarh’s Sector 8

A 55-year-old woman was brutally attacked by three stray dogs while out for her routine walk in her neighbourhood in Sector 8-C on Friday evening. Expressing concern about the anti-rabies facilities in Chandigarh, Abbott said she was initially directed to the Anti-Rabies Clinic in Sector 19, but no help was provided, as the clinic did not have the necessary medications. (HT Photo)

According to the victim, Manju Abbott, she was mauled and dragged by the dogs near the Sector-8 gurdwara road, leading to extensive bite injuries on her legs.

An elderly man, who witnessed the attack, intervened and helped rescue her.

Abbott’s son rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she received over 15 injections, given her pre-existing kidney condition and heightened risk of infection.

Abbott said, “A dog suddenly latched onto my calf and then two more dogs attacked me. I suffered eight bite marks on my body. As a kidney patient, I am extremely worried about the risk of infection and my overall health. This has been a terrifying experience.”

Expressing concern about the anti-rabies facilities in the city, Abbott said she was initially directed to the Anti-Rabies Clinic in Sector 19, but no help was provided, as the clinic did not have the necessary medications.

This facility, as per health secretary’s directives, is supposed to be available 24x7 for residents. However, she claimed that the medicine stock was depleted, due to which she was referred to GMSH, Sector 16.