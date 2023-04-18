Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Kargil hero’s widow robbed of gold jewellery in Panchkula

Kargil hero’s widow robbed of gold jewellery in Panchkula

ByShailee Dogra, Panchkula
Apr 18, 2023 02:07 AM IST

The victim, Nirdosh Devi, 40, a resident of Sector 11, Panchukla, said she lost two gold bangles, two gold rings and a gold chain along with a locket. She told the police that she has two children and her husband, Ramesh Kumar Nain, had been killed during the Kargil war.

Unidentified miscreants made off with a woman’s gold jewellery after making her unconscious near Sector 5, Panchkula, on Sunday.

For the last 35 days, she had been going to Mansa Devi temple to pay obeisance.

On Sunday when she was returning from the temple, two persons sitting on a motorcycle asked her for directions.

She showed them the way without stopping. She had hardly walked 20 steps when another motorcycle, on which a man and a woman were riding, stopped near her. They tried to strike a conversation with her and was soon joined by the youth who had earlier asked her for directions.

Nirdosh says she has no recollection of what happened next as she fell unconscious. Later when she gained consciousness, she found that all her jewellery was missing.

A case under Sections 380 (theft) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Sector-5 police station in Panchkula.

No arrests have been made so far and the police are trying to identify the accused with the help of closed-circuit television camera footage.

