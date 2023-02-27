Woman shoots dead former Patti market committee chief

Congress leader and former chairman of the Patti Market Committee Major Singh Dhariwal was shot dead by a woman at his marriage palace situated at Sangwa village in Tarn Taran on Monday. Dhariwal, 60, was in his SGI Resort when the woman, identified by police as Aman, 40, pumped three bullets into his body from his licensed pistol around 11 am (HT Photo)

Dhariwal, 60, was in his SGI Resort when the woman, identified by police as Aman, 40, pumped three bullets into his body from his licensed pistol around 11 am. Police said Aman was staying at the marriage palace for the last three-four months and was working as a decorator.

Police have launched a hunt to nab the woman after registering a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The marriage palace’s security guard was also present at the crime scene, but the woman managed to flee. She also took away the victim’s pistol with her, the police said.

Dhariwal’s son Ranjit Singh said: “My father was shot dead by Aman using his licensed weapon. One of the shots hit his chest. He was rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.”

After the incident, Patti deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Satnam Singh along with other police personnel reached the spot and scanned the CCTV footage of the palace.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gurmeet Singh Chauhan said the reason of behind the attack was yet to ascertained and teams are working to nab the accused.

A police officer, who didn’t wish to be named, said: “The accused woman used to stay in a room at the palace. She belongs to Makboolpura area in Amritsar. It is not yet clear if she was married. It appears that she nursed a grudge against Dhariwal. However, the exact reason will be ascertained after her arrest.”

Dhariwal’s body has been sent to the Patti civil hospital for post-mortem.