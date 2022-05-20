Woman spots leopard, panic in Dera Bassi village

Panic gripped the residents of Janetpur, Dera Bassi, after a woman and some children spotted a leopard in the fields around 11 am on Thursday.

Villagers informed the police, who alerted the wildlife department.

Swinging into action, the department set up a cage to trap the wild cat and made announcements asking people to stay indoors.

A wildlife department team, along with police personnel, has also been deployed in the area.

Forest range officer Balwinder Singh said, “Our team visited the area after getting information from police, but did not found any pug marks. So, it is hard to determine if it was a leopard or another wild animal. Nonetheless, we are not taking any chance and have set up a cage in the area.”