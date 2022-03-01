Woman stabbed to death by brother-in-law in Majitha village
A 28-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her brother-in-law over a property dispute in Nangal Pannuan village falling under the Majitha sub-division, the police said on Monday.
The deceased has been identified as Amandeep Kaur while the accused is her brother-in-law, Kuldeep Singh, 30.
The police said the incident took place at 2 pm on Sunday when the deceased along with her three-year-old son was present at her house.
“Amandeep Kaur’s husband Manjit Singh is an electrician. Manjit went out on Sunday afternoon. In the meantime, Kuldeep came and stabbed his sister-in-law with a knife, killing her on the spot,” said Paramjit Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Majitha.
He said, “Kuldeep, who is unmarried, lives with in the same house. Kuldeep wanted a share of the house in his name to which Amandeep was opposing. Our raids are on to nab Kuldeep.”
He said they have registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused at the Majitha police station.
-
IFFCO IIMCAA Awards 2022 Winners Announced at KOO Connections 2022
The national meet of KOO Connections 2022 in Delhi will be followed by chapter-level meets in other major cities in India and abroad - including Mumbai, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Lucknow, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Ranchi, Singapore, Dhaka and Kathmandu– over the next few months.
-
Delhi govt discontinues discounts on MRP of liquor to contain rush at stores
The Delhi government on Monday decided to discontinue discounts on the maximum retail price (MRP) of liquor at stores. The decision comes at a time when several stores in the national capital witnessed a huge rush as liquor retailers started offering massive discounts to increase sales.
-
Left to hold demonstrations in Bengal against election malpractices
Left Front chairman Biman Bose alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress attempted to deprive voters of their franchise by violent means. He described it as "ominous for democracy."
-
West Bengal Assembly summoned on March 7 at 2pm
Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and had urged her to "make it convenient for an interaction" at Raj Bhavan as "lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate".
-
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.