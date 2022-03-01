Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Woman stabbed to death by brother-in-law in Majitha village
chandigarh news

Woman stabbed to death by brother-in-law in Majitha village

A 28-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her brother-in-law over a property dispute in Nangal Pannuan village falling under the Majitha sub-division, the police said on Monday
The deceased woman has been identified as Amandeep Kaur while the accused is her brother-in-law, Kuldeep Singh, 30, who stabbed her to death over a property dispute in Nangal Pannuan village falling under the Majitha sub-division. (HT Photo/ Representational image)
The deceased woman has been identified as Amandeep Kaur while the accused is her brother-in-law, Kuldeep Singh, 30, who stabbed her to death over a property dispute in Nangal Pannuan village falling under the Majitha sub-division. (HT Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Mar 01, 2022 01:34 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar

A 28-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her brother-in-law over a property dispute in Nangal Pannuan village falling under the Majitha sub-division, the police said on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Amandeep Kaur while the accused is her brother-in-law, Kuldeep Singh, 30.

The police said the incident took place at 2 pm on Sunday when the deceased along with her three-year-old son was present at her house.

“Amandeep Kaur’s husband Manjit Singh is an electrician. Manjit went out on Sunday afternoon. In the meantime, Kuldeep came and stabbed his sister-in-law with a knife, killing her on the spot,” said Paramjit Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Majitha.

He said, “Kuldeep, who is unmarried, lives with in the same house. Kuldeep wanted a share of the house in his name to which Amandeep was opposing. Our raids are on to nab Kuldeep.”

He said they have registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused at the Majitha police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 01, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out