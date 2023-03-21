Woman, two minors held for drug peddling in Ludhiana

The Khanna police have arrested a 40-year-old woman and her two minor children for alleged drug peddling and recovered 23 kg ganja from their possession. The woman arrested for drug peddling has been identified as Amna Khatun of Gopalganj district of Bihar. (Getty images)

Senior superintendent of police (SSP, Khanna) Amneet Kondal said when the police team was conducting a check at the bus stand in Hedon village, they found a minor boy holding a polythene bag. After seeing the police team, he handed over the bag to the woman.

The woman tried to hide the bag. When frisked, the police recovered 23kg ganja from the bag.

The police arrested the woman and her two minor children, a girl and a boy, and registered a case under sections 20-61-85 of the NDPS Act.

According to the police, the accused had brought the contraband from Bihar.