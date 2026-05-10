Woman who set self ablaze at Baltana police post succumbs

A woman of Panchkula, who set herself ablaze outside the Baltana police post in Mohali on April 29, died at the PGIMER in Chandigarh on Saturday, officials said. Earlier, the victim had accused the police of not registering an FIR in connection with a rape and cheating case.

Following her self-immolation attempt last month, the Mohali police shifted two cops from its Baltana post to the police lines . (HT File)

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She had suffered nearly 80% burns. According to police officials, the woman had first approached the Chandimandir police in August 2025 with allegations of cheating and sexual assault against a salon owner, identified as Sohib of Uttar Pradesh. She was later advised to approach Mohali police as the alleged sexual assault incidents had reportedly taken place at a hotel in Baltana.

Family members alleged that the accused sexually assaulted the woman on the pretext of marriage and also duped her after entering into a business partnership. “She had invested nearly ₹9 lakh in his salon business and was later defrauded,” they said.

Following her self-immolation attempt last month, the Mohali police shifted two cops from its Baltana post to the police lines and initiated a departmental inquiry against them.

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{{^usCountry}} The Zirakpur police later arrested the accused near the Daria railway station. The woman’s mother blamed the police for failing to act despite repeated complaints. “Had the police taken action, my daughter would have been alive today. She was the sole breadwinner of the family,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Zirakpur police later arrested the accused near the Daria railway station. The woman’s mother blamed the police for failing to act despite repeated complaints. “Had the police taken action, my daughter would have been alive today. She was the sole breadwinner of the family,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Even after she took such a step, why did nobody act immediately to douse the fire?” she asked. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Even after she took such a step, why did nobody act immediately to douse the fire?” she asked. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Punjab State Women Commission had also taken a suo motu cognisance of the incident, citing concerns over alleged police negligence and violation of women’s rights. The commission had directed the Mohali SSP to ensure a prompt inquiry by an SP-rank officer and submit an action taken report. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Punjab State Women Commission had also taken a suo motu cognisance of the incident, citing concerns over alleged police negligence and violation of women’s rights. The commission had directed the Mohali SSP to ensure a prompt inquiry by an SP-rank officer and submit an action taken report. {{/usCountry}}

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