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Woman who set self ablaze at Baltana police post succumbs

According to police officials, the woman had first approached the Chandimandir police in August 2025 with allegations of cheating and assault

Published on: May 10, 2026 07:14 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
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A woman of Panchkula, who set herself ablaze outside the Baltana police post in Mohali on April 29, died at the PGIMER in Chandigarh on Saturday, officials said. Earlier, the victim had accused the police of not registering an FIR in connection with a rape and cheating case.

Following her self-immolation attempt last month, the Mohali police shifted two cops from its Baltana post to the police lines . (HT File)

She had suffered nearly 80% burns. According to police officials, the woman had first approached the Chandimandir police in August 2025 with allegations of cheating and sexual assault against a salon owner, identified as Sohib of Uttar Pradesh. She was later advised to approach Mohali police as the alleged sexual assault incidents had reportedly taken place at a hotel in Baltana.

Family members alleged that the accused sexually assaulted the woman on the pretext of marriage and also duped her after entering into a business partnership. “She had invested nearly 9 lakh in his salon business and was later defrauded,” they said.

Following her self-immolation attempt last month, the Mohali police shifted two cops from its Baltana post to the police lines and initiated a departmental inquiry against them.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Woman who set self ablaze at Baltana police post succumbs
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Woman who set self ablaze at Baltana police post succumbs
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