Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali woman loses gold chain to snatchers

Mohali woman loses gold chain to snatchers

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 26, 2023 12:10 AM IST

Harinder Kaur, 24, was on her scooter when two miscreants on the bike chased her. The pillion rider snatched her 13 gm gold chain with a locket and fled towards the PEC light point

Two unidentified motorcycle-borne miscreants snatched a gold chain of a lady near Nayagaon-Chandigarh barrier on Monday.

The victim tried to chase them but the accused managed to dodge her. (iStock)
The victim tried to chase them but the accused managed to dodge her. (iStock)

Harinder Kaur, 24, was on her scooter when two miscreants on the bike chased her. The pillion rider snatched her 13 gm gold chain with a locket and fled towards the PEC light point. The victim tried to chase them but the accused managed to dodge her.

“The accused were wearing black helmets and the rear side of the bike was red. I can identify the accused who snatched my chain,” the victim told police.

Sector 11 police have booked the accused under Sections 379 A (snatching), 34 ( acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out