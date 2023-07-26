Mohali woman loses gold chain to snatchers

Two unidentified motorcycle-borne miscreants snatched a gold chain of a lady near Nayagaon-Chandigarh barrier on Monday. The victim tried to chase them but the accused managed to dodge her. (iStock)

Harinder Kaur, 24, was on her scooter when two miscreants on the bike chased her. The pillion rider snatched her 13 gm gold chain with a locket and fled towards the PEC light point. The victim tried to chase them but the accused managed to dodge her.

“The accused were wearing black helmets and the rear side of the bike was red. I can identify the accused who snatched my chain,” the victim told police.

Sector 11 police have booked the accused under Sections 379 A (snatching), 34 ( acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code.

