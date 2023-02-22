Woman’s kin shoot dead Panipat man for marrying her against their wishes

A 27-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified miscreants on the outskirts of Panipat city for marrying against the wishes of family members.

The deceased has been identified as Banti Kumar, a resident of Babail village in the district. The family members of the deceased said that Banti had married a girl from the same village three years ago amid strong opposition from his in-laws. He had later shifted to rented accommodation in Panipat.

Police said that the incident took place at around 7:30 pm on Monday.

On the complaint of the deceased’s brother, police have booked three cousins of the wife on the charges of murder and attempt to murder.

In a police complaint Vijay Kumar, brother of the deceased said that Banti and his wife got married three years ago and later shifted to Panipat as his in-laws did not accept their marriage.

Vijay said that he and his brother were working in their grocery shop when four-five persons allegedly arrived in a car and opened fire on them. Banti suffered a bullet injury and was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

He accused the cousins of Banti’s wife, namely Surender, Sandeep and Raju, of the murder, and the police have registered a case of murder against them.

On being contacted Deepak Kumar, in-charge of Sector 13-17 police station of Panipat said that case has been registered against Surender, Sandeep and Raju under sections 302, 307, 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act. “The body has been handed over to the family members after the post-mortem examination. Four teams have been constituted in this case. The investigations are ongoing and no arrest has been made so far,” he added.