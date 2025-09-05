Women officers lead battle against floods

As Punjab reels from the worst floods in over 40 years, it is the state’s women officers who have emerged as key pillars in managing relief and rehabilitation operations across the worst-hit districts. Amritsar DC Sakshi Sawhney overseeing the rescue and relief work. (Sourced)

With over 1,900 villages submerged, 43 lives lost, 1.7 lakh hectares of crops damaged, and widespread destruction of livestock and infrastructure, the Majha, Doaba and parts of the Malwa belt have been among the worst affected.

Amid this unprecedented crisis, nine of Punjab’s 23 districts are currently being led by women deputy commissioners (DCs), many of whom are on the frontlines, leading evacuation efforts, overseeing emergency responses, and coordinating large-scale relief work.

Amritsar DC Sakshi Sawhney, who was one of the first officers to reach the flood-hit Ajnala sub-division, is being praised for wading through flooded streets in the rain, personally appealing to families to evacuate to safer ground.

Sawhney, who also managed the 2023 floods in Patiala, has coordinated efforts with the army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), NGOs, and industry partners. Images of her hugging elderly women and assisting residents have gone viral on social media.

“It’s my duty — I’m not doing anything extraordinary,” Sawhney said. “I believe in teamwork, and my team is putting in their best efforts to ensure that relief reaches every affected citizen.”

In Ferozepur, DC Deepshikha Sharma has also earned praise for her swift and effective management of critical protection works.

In Patiala, DC Preeti Yadav, who previously led successful relief efforts in Rupnagar during the 2023 floods, worked around the clock to reinforce embankments along the Ghaggar River ahead of rising water levels.

Women officers such as Aashika Jain (Hoshiarpur DC), Amarpreet Kaur Sandhu (Fazilka DC) and Komal Mittal (Mohali DC) have also taken decisive action in their respective districts, ensuring timely evacuations, operational flood control rooms, and efficient delivery of aid.

From arranging boats and life jackets to mobilizing villagers, tractors, sandbags and earthmovers, women IAS and PCS officers have demonstrated exceptional leadership, resilience, and decision-making under pressure. They have played pivotal roles in coordinating rescue missions, setting up relief camps, and strengthening bunds to protect against further damage, said a senior state government official