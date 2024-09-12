Women panel issues notice to Jalandhar police

‘Abduction, sexual assault’ on 20-yr-old woman Taking cognisance of the reports related to the rape of a 20-year-old woman in Jalandhar, the Punjab state women commission has issued notice to the Jalandhar commissionerate of police and has directed the investigation agency to take stringent action in the matter. (HT File)

Commission chairperson Raj Lali Gill said she had also spoken to the victim girl’s family and assured them of all possible help from the state government.

She added that the commission has been informed that the accused, Balwinder Singh, has already been arrested in this matter.

The victim was allegedly abducted from Jalandhar and was found lying unconscious in Delhi on September 4. The victim, who was brought back a day later, is presently admitted in the Jalandhar civil hospital. Her family alleged that she has been sexually assaulted.