Work afoot to conserve rainwater in Panchkula

To tackle water shortage crisis amid rising temperatures, the Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA) is going to set up a total of 17 rainwater harvesting wells across the city in various sectors, including Sectors 1 to 6, Mansa Devi Complex, Sectors 23 to 32 Panchkula Extension and Sectors 5 and 30, Pinjore-Kalka Urban Complex (PKUC), the district authorities said. The project will involve the installation of approximately 90-metre-deep pipes at each well location in Panchkula. (HT Photo)

A concerned officer from HUDA explained that the primary purpose of these wells is to recharge the depleting groundwater table by capturing and channelling rainwater back into the ground. The project will involve the installation of approximately 90-metre-deep pipes at each well location to facilitate efficient infiltration, he informed.

The estimated cost for this crucial water conservation project is ₹71.68 lakh. The bidding process for the tender is underway, with the bids scheduled to be opened on April 18.

Rainwater harvesting effectively conserves water and recharges groundwater. It boosts well levels and maximises infiltration via structures. Naturally filtered rainwater creates a more sustainable and reliable groundwater supply, increasing availability, raising the water table, especially in dry periods, thus reducing reliance on other sources. Harvested water can also be used for irrigation, sanitation, washing, and even drinking after purification.