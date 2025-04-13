Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Work afoot to conserve rainwater in Panchkula

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Apr 13, 2025 08:44 AM IST

HUDA is going to set up a total of 17 rainwater harvesting wells across Panchkula in various sectors, the district authorities said

To tackle water shortage crisis amid rising temperatures, the Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA) is going to set up a total of 17 rainwater harvesting wells across the city in various sectors, including Sectors 1 to 6, Mansa Devi Complex, Sectors 23 to 32 Panchkula Extension and Sectors 5 and 30, Pinjore-Kalka Urban Complex (PKUC), the district authorities said.

The project will involve the installation of approximately 90-metre-deep pipes at each well location in Panchkula. (HT Photo)
The project will involve the installation of approximately 90-metre-deep pipes at each well location in Panchkula. (HT Photo)

A concerned officer from HUDA explained that the primary purpose of these wells is to recharge the depleting groundwater table by capturing and channelling rainwater back into the ground. The project will involve the installation of approximately 90-metre-deep pipes at each well location to facilitate efficient infiltration, he informed.

The estimated cost for this crucial water conservation project is 71.68 lakh. The bidding process for the tender is underway, with the bids scheduled to be opened on April 18.

Rainwater harvesting effectively conserves water and recharges groundwater. It boosts well levels and maximises infiltration via structures. Naturally filtered rainwater creates a more sustainable and reliable groundwater supply, increasing availability, raising the water table, especially in dry periods, thus reducing reliance on other sources. Harvested water can also be used for irrigation, sanitation, washing, and even drinking after purification.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Work afoot to conserve rainwater in Panchkula
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On